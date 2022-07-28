FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,842,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hess by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 786,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

HES stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

