FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

