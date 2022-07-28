FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $50,367,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

