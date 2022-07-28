FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,452 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $25.35 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

