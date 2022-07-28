FIGS (FIGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. FIGS has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $48.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of FIGS

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.