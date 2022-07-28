Financial Comparison: Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Great Ajax pays out 81.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -471.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 3 0 3.00 Centerspace 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Ajax and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Great Ajax currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.06%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $105.29, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Centerspace.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 53.18% 9.55% 2.16% Centerspace -1.74% -0.45% -0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and Centerspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $77.95 million 3.25 $41.85 million $1.27 8.61 Centerspace $201.71 million 6.28 $610,000.00 ($0.62) -132.98

Great Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Centerspace on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

