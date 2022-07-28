Financial Comparison: Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A Verano 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verano has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 413.93%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verano $740,000.00 139.94 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -18.46

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and Verano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57%

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

