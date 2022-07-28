First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

