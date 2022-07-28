First National Trust Co Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

