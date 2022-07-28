First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group reduced their price target on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.