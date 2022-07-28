FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of FE opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

