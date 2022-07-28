Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $101.48. Fiserv shares last traded at $103.58, with a volume of 75,943 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
