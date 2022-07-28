Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $317.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.56.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
