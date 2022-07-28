Freedom Day Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Stock Up 0.9 %

PG stock opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $349.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

