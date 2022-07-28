Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Haywood Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRU. Cormark boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.11.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:FRU opened at C$13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$8.13 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.