Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.5 %

ETR:FME opened at €43.73 ($44.62) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €43.53 ($44.42) and a 12-month high of €69.96 ($71.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

