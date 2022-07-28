Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 117,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 98,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

