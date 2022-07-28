General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.36, but opened at $71.32. General Electric shares last traded at $72.43, with a volume of 355,634 shares traded.

The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at General Electric

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

