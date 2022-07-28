General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.35.

General Motors stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

