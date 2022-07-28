Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Gentex Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Gentex

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 416,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 50,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

