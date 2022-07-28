GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311,062 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GPRK opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.64. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $249.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.