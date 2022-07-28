German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Trading Up 3.4% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) were up 3.4% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 1,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 59,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

