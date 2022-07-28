Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.39. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

