Global Payments Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.