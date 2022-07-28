GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $281.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average is $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

