Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

