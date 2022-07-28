Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.90.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.33. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$29.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$28.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

