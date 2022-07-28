Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock to $17.00. The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 63643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

TV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. The business had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

