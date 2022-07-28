Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

