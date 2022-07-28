Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock to $120.00. The company traded as low as $77.04 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 1713876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hasbro by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

