Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $862.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $93,877 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 109.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.