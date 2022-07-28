Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 195,092 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $14.76.

The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.64%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of brokerages have commented on HTLD. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

