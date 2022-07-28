HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.33.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

