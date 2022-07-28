Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $547.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 180,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 118,121 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

