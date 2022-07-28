Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Vertical Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Vertical Research to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.55.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hexcel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hexcel by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hexcel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

