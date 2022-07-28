Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 115,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

