Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of HLT opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.81.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.