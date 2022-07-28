Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $338.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

