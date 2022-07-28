Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMCBF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

