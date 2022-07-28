HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

