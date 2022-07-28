HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.62 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

