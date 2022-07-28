Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,880,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,037,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

