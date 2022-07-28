IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBG shares. Raymond James cut shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$602.44 million and a PE ratio of 29.65. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.20 and a 1 year high of C$19.35.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.