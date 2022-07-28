IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several research firms have commented on IBG. Raymond James lowered shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBI Group Stock Performance

IBG opened at C$19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.63. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About IBI Group

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

