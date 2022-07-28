IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,214,000 after purchasing an additional 98,529 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $199.72 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

