IGM Financial (IGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect IGM Financial to post earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$857.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$865.00 million.
IGM Financial stock opened at C$36.04 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.80 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
