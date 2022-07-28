Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $207.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

