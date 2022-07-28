Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IMO opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 104.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

