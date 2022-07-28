Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Thomas Tray Sells 1,564 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
