Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Thomas Tray Sells 1,564 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 171,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

