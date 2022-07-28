Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,430,000 after acquiring an additional 285,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

